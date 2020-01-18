San Beda Lady Red Spikers rally past JRU for first NCAA volleyball win

CESCA Racraquin and Nieza Viray saved San Beda from a shaky start to turn back Jose Rizal University, 25-17, 22-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-6, in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Red Spikers survived with 36 errors and fought back from a 1-2 match disadvantage as Racraquin and Viray came to the rescue, combining for 40 of the team’s 66 kills for their first win of the season.

Racraquin delivered game-high 24 points and 22 digs, while Viray finished with 21 pints and had 12 excellent receptions.

Despite winning their first game, San Beda head coach Nemesio Gavino was not convinced with his wards’ lethargic start and error-filled game.

“Yun nga, JRU maganda rin talaga ginawa nila eh, habang kami may mga dapat ayusin. Sa paningin ng tao maganda 'yung laban pero para sa amin hindi,” said Gavino. “Pero nagpapasalamat ako kasi mga bata, hindi nagpapatalo 'yang mga 'yan. 'Yung experience talaga nandoon, nakita ko sa game.”

Besides Racraquin and Viray, Kim Manzano was also instrumental with 15 points, highlighted with four kill blocks, as well as Trisha Paras adding 11 markers.

Setter Lynne Matias paced San Beda with 21 excellent sets, while Cesca’s sister, Daryl protected the floor with 30 digs and 11 receptions.

JRU skipper Dolly Verzosa sustained her fine play with 16 points, 13 digs and 12 receptions as well as Mary May Ruiz, who had 14 markers.

The Lady Bombers fell with 1-1 win-loss record tied with earlier winner Perpetual Help at fifth place.