San Andres stars as VNS beats Global Remit in battle for third

LIPA CITY — Ben San Andres and Kevin Montemayor led the way as VNS beat Global Remit, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, in the battle for third place in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

VNS regrouped after a heartbreaking five-set loss to Dasma in the semifinal less than 24 hours ago, with San Andres scoring 16 points as the young Manileno Spikers made a podium finish.

Kevin Montemayor scored 12 points, John Daniel Diwa had eight markers, while libero Vince Lorenzo had 16 excellent receptions and seven digs.

Coach Ralph Ocampo was glad to see the Manileno Spikers score a straight-sets win over Global Remit, which has national team players Ish Polvorosa, Joeven Dela Vega and Jack Kalingking.

“Hindi ko sila inexpect na mathree-zero kasi may Philippine team sa kanila and most of my players first time lang nila maglaro sa malaking tournament. I think mas naglaro yung yeam ko ng mas consistent attack and defense,” said Ocampo.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sabi ko lang sa kanila wala namang mawawala sa atin kung manalo or matalo kasi first time lang din sumali ng ibang players ko dito sa competition na ‘to.”

VNS gets a podium finish in the seven-team tournament.

PHOTO: PNVF

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

VNS had a 1-1 record in Pool A to reach the semis where it bowed to Dasma.

Ocampo hopes to keep the team’s core, looking to participate in the next PNVF tournament and hoping for the return of the Spikers’ Turf next year.

Global Remit placed fourth after catching the last semis seat from a 0-2 start with a crucial win over MRT-Negros three days ago, before losing to Go for Gold Air Force in the semifinal on Friday.

Alex Disquitado led Global Remit with 14 points, Josh Villanueva had nine markers including three blocks, while Dela Vega was held to five points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.