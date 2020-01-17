Rookies Gayle Pascual, Mycah Go lead CSB past Lyceum in NCAA women's volley

ROOKIES Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go showed the way as College of Saint Benilde edged Lyceum, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7, on Friday in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament the Arena in San Juan.

Pascual and Go combined for 10 points in the fifth set as the Lady Blazers scored their second win in as many matches, tying defending champion Arellano University on top of the standings.

“Siyempre po since fifth set na po ‘yun sayang naman po yung pinaghirapan namin na kunin ang two sets kung bibitawan namin agad,” said Pascual. “Iniisip po namin na ilaban talaga ang fifth set.”

Pascual finished with 18 points, while Go had 17 points and made 17 excellent receptions and six digs.

“Sa fifth set, kailangan po naming kunin and ibalik ang sarili namin sa focus. Maitama ang mga mali namin nung first four sets so kailangan namin mag-contribute para makuha po ang game,” Go said.

Jade Gentapa added 15 markers, while Klarissa Abriam continued to play limited minutes due to ankle injury and scored seven points in the first three sets.

Ciamelle Wanta led the Lady Pirates with 21 points, all coming from attacks. MJ Onofre had 16 markers and provided eight of the team’s 11 blocks, Monica Jane Sevilla scored 12 and Alexandra Rafael added 11 points.

Lyceum absorbed its second straight loss of the season as it failed to bounce back from its opening day loss to Arellano last week.