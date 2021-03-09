Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Palou confirms Chery Tiggo wants to join PVL: 'They're very welcome'

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago

    CHERY Tiggo is jumping ship to the Premier Volleyball League.

    PVL president Ricky Palou said that the longtime Philippine Super Liga (PSL) mainstay has committed to play in the Open Conference tentatively set on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

    SPIN.ph reported about the planned transfer on Sunday.

    "In a text message sent to me by Mr. Rommel Sytin, he asked to join the PVL. Of course, they are very welcome to join," Palou told SPIN.ph.

    The former Foton side's imminent transfer will leave the PSL with only two teams in F2 Logistics and Sta. Lucia, which, according to SPIN.ph sources, is also entertaining plans to move to the country's pioneering commercial volleyball league.

    As it is, only four teams were scheduled to participate in the Super Liga's planned bubble tournament on April 21, including PVL side Petro Gazz which agreed to take part as a guest team.

      That plan is now up in the air with Chery Tiggo set to make the jump to the PVL and Sta. Lucia expected to follow suit.

      Once the transfer is made official, Chery Tiggo will become the 11th team in the coming PVL bubble, joining former PSL sides PLDT, Cignal and Petro Gazz which made the jump weeks ahead of the Crossovers.

