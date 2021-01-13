Ricky Palou, allies form coalition ahead of volleyball elections

SPORTS Vision's Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao, ex-Philippine Superliga president Tats Suzara and Beach Volleyball Republic founder Charo Soriano have formed a coalition that will field bets in the upcoming Philippine volleyball elections.



With the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) set to oversee the elections at the end of the month, Sports Vision president Palou said they agreed to unite in their desire to effect long-overdue change in the Philippine volleyball landscape.



“We are talking about unifying volleyball and not the positions,” said the PVL president.

Palou, Liao, and Suzara are working together for the first time since 2015 when they helped form the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) to take over the affairs of the sport from the old national association.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Over the past five years, the LVPI formed national teams for the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Volleyball Confederation tournaments, and other FIVB-sanctioned events but never gained recognition from the world body.

Palou was a former secretary-general of the LVPI while Suzara is an official of both the FIVB and AVC. He was the founding president of the PSL until a falling-out with other officials of the commercial league in 2018.

Nothing is final yet on the candidacies, although Palou said he prefers to give way to young blood and settle for a board seat.

Soriano, one of the founding members of BVR, is the youngest in the group at age 35.



“We'll see what happens. I'm willing to be a board member but we should give it to the young ones. They have their own ideas and we'll just be the ones to guide them,” the PVL president said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Others expected to take part in the polls are current LVPI president Joey Romasanta, PVF president Edgardo Cantada, Spiker's Turf president Alyssa Valdez, PSL president Ian Laurel and representatives from the collegiate leagues such as UAAP and NCAA.



FIVB Director-General Fabio Azevedo asked POC president Bambol Tolentino to hold elections since neither the LVPI or the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) is recognized by the world volleyball body.



Azevedo is hoping to resolve the matter prior to the FIVB’s World Congress scheduled for February 1 to 5.