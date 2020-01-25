Regine Arocha continues fine play as Arellano beats San Sebastian

ARELLANO University recovered from a third set meltdown, beating San Sebastian College, 25-17, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, for its fourth straight victory in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs blew a 23-19 lead in the third frame and absorbed their first set defeat this season.

Regine Arocha helped Arellano regain control in the fourth frame, as the Lady Chiefs completed the win in an hour and 36 minutes.

Arocha scored 24 points off 19 attacks, four aces and a block, while making 11 digs and nine excellent receptions.

Last year’s MVP Necole Ebuen had 10 points and 11 digs, Princess Bello had nine markers, while Mikaela Juanich and Carla Donato added eight apiece.

The three-time defending champion improved to 4-0 win-loss record, tying idle College of St. Benilde at the top but Arellano coach Obet Javier is not very pleased.

“Talagang nag-relax talaga ang mga players kaya nakakatakot. Kumbaga di dapat gaun ang isang team eh,” Javier said. “Imbes na ma-expose mo ang iba na bata di mo magawa kasi yung team mo di mo malaman kung lalayuan ba niya ng husto o ididikit na naman niya ulit. Kaya nakakatakot sumugal.”

Jamille Veronica Carreon scored 13 and Reyann Canete added 12 for San Sebastian, which committed 36 errors and suffered its fourth loss in as many matches.

In the men’s division, Arellano Chiefs earned its fourth straight win as Christian Dela Paz scored 29 in a 25-23, 16-25, 25-27, 25-19, 16-14 win over San Sebastian.

Dela Paz delivered two of Arellano’s last three points before Demy Lapuz completed the come-from-behind win with a block.

Jesrael Liberato scored 16, coming up with five of Arellano’s 12 blocks. Lapuz had 12 points, while Edmark Meneses dished out 30 excellent sets as Arellano tied defending champion Perpetual Help with a 4-0 card.

David Honra led the Stags with 25 points. James Lana had 20 points, while Dim Ramirez put up 17 points, 14 receptions and 12 digs for San Sebastian, which slipped to seventh place with 1-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Arellano Braves also won their fourth straight match as Rwenzmel Taguibolos posted eight kills and four blocks in a 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 victory over San Sebastian (1-3) in the juniors’ division.