Arellano makes it three straight wins in NCAA women's volley with rout of JRU

ARELLANO University earned its third straight victory with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 conquest over Jose Rizal University in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan.

Regine Arocha sustained her fine play as she nailed 11 attacks for 12 points and made 15 digs as the Lady Chiefs stayed unbeaten.

Carla Donato chipped in 10 points off six kills and four blocks.

Princess Bello had eight points and 13 digs, while Necole Ebuen and Mikaela Juanich added six markers each. Sarah Verutiao had 19 excellent sets and five markers.

“Alam ko naman ang JRU talagang naghahanda lagi yan eh. Kaya lang medyo na-shock ako na medyo nawala sila kumpara sa previous games nila na maganda ang performance ng JRU,” said Arellano head coach Obet Javier.

“Isa rin sa factor siguro na galing sila sa talo kaya siguro medyo mababa ang morale ng team ng JRU kanina,” he added.

No Lady Bomber scored in double figures as JRU top hitter Dolly Verzosa was held to eight points, while coming up with a solid defensive effort with 11 digs and nine excellent receptions.

JRU dropped its second straight match for a 1-2 win-loss record.

In the men’s division, Jesrael Liberato, Christian Dela Paz and Christian Segovia powered the Chiefs to a 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 win over the Heavy Bombers.

Liberato had 16 points on 12 spikes and four blocks, Dela Paz scored 14 and Segovia added 12 as Arellano scored its third win in as many matches.

Matthew Miguel had 18 points, while June Laxina had 15 markers for JRU, which slipped to 1-2.

The Braves also scored their third victory in a row as Rwenzmel Taguibolos posted a season-high 12 blocks and nine attacks against the winless Light Bombers (0-3), 25-10, 25-21, 25-18.