Rebisco kisses semis bid goodbye after loss to Qatar's Al Arabi

REBISCO Philippines kissed its semifinal bid goodbye after absorbing a 19-25, 15-25 19-25 rout at the hands of Qatar’s Al Arabi in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday at Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Brazilian hitter Felipe Bandero was nearly unstoppable in both attacking and from the service line as a tall and experienced Qataris, with an average height of 6-foot-5, simply overpowered the Filipino spikers.

Middle blockers Mohamed Ibrahim and Kennedy Chigbo formed a formidable frontline as Al Arabi secured its second Pool B win in as many as games to tie Sirjan Foolad in the race for the two semifinal berths in the five-team bracket.

The Philippine men’s volleyball team bombed out of contention after a third straight losses and will try to avoid a last place finish in their group in a game against Thai club Diamond Food on Monday at 4:30 pm (Philippine time).

Jao Umandal, Rebisco’s leading scorer in the first two games, once again led the stand against the Qataris.

