Ramil de Jesus stays patient as Ara Galang plots comeback

LIPA CITY — Ara Galang won’t stop striving to get better after all she’s been through from her recurring knee injury to a long layoff in this pandemic.

Ara Galang on road to recovery

The former La Salle star kept going even after a torn ACL, MCL and a big bone bruise six years ago and still finished her UAAP career with an inspiring comeback in 2016, winning a championship over the Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo Lady Eagles.

Even though her knee injury recurred in her club career with F2 Logistics, Galang kept working hard and helped her team in winning four Philippine Superliga championships and earned herself the Invitationals MVP in 2018 and three best outside spikers awards.

And a 20-month layoff caused by the pandemic will not stop the 26-year-old from improving and surpassing her past achievements.

“Gusto ko mahigitan pa kung ano yung ine-expect sa akin. Mahigitan kung ano yung mga na-achieve or nagagawa ko dati. Improvement every day,” said Galang after leading F2 Logistics to its second win in the PNVF Champions League on Sunday.

The former UAAP MVP came off the bench in their first two games but still showed flashes of her lethal form, scoring five points to beat Baguio for the early 2-0 lead in the single round robin tournament.

“Kailangan pag tiwalaan ko pa rin yung sarili ko, bigyan ko ng kumpiyansa yung sarili ko tulad ng binibigay sa akin ng coaches at mga kasama ko. Ginagampanan ko lang yung kung anong ibibigay sakin.”

Galang didn’t only focus on her strength and conditioning but also on her personal development during the 20-month lull after F2 Logistics decided to pass on its supposed pro debut in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference last July to August due to several injured players.

“Nung pandemic nag-focus din ako sa rehab, sa tuhod ko and everything para mas healthy ako pagdating ngayon. More on personal development tsaka improvement yung ginawa ko,” she said.

Coach Ramil De Jesus is happy to see how Galang kept going after all she’s been through and he knows that his longtime player will achieve her goals as her volleyball career goes on.

“Si Ara unti-unti namang nakakabalik. Alam naman natin kung ano yung pinanggalingan ni Ara,” said multi-titled coach. “Mahirap para sa mga coaches na mag-expect sa kanya ng sobrang taas na mahirap naman niyang ibigay sa ngayon.

"Pero darating yung panahon na alam mo yung kaya niyang gawin.”

Galang is not only relishing her volleyball comebak but also her fans, who missed her the most and expressed their love on social media.

“Same feels naman sa kanila na na-miss kami makitang maglaro ganun din namin kamiss maglaro,” she said.

