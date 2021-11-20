Ramil de Jesus insists F2 Logistics far from top form even after opening win

LIPA CITY — It felt good to be back for coach Ramil de Jesus after missing the volleyball scene for 20 months, but he admitted that F2 Logistics hasn’t regained its championship form.

F2 Logistics in PNVF Champions League

The Cargo Movers scored their first win since its last Philippine Superliga game in March 2020.

But they needed to buck a rusty first set and withstand a young, but gritty California Precision Sports before earning a three-set win in the opener of Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

De Jesus, whose team skipped its supposed pro debut in the Premier Volleyball League last July due to several injuries, admitted his wards are not yet in top shape and are still rusty from a long layoff even after they held a bubble training in Batangas last month.

“Paakyat seven to eight (out of 10 yung level ng condition namin). Marami nanggaling sa sakit. Kailangan humabol kami,” said the multi-titled coach in the UAAP and club leagues.

De Jesus said the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship stint of his players Kalei Mau, Aby Maraño, Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, Tin Tiamzon and new setter Iris Tolenada boosted their progress coming from a hiatus but the rest are adjusting including Ara Galang, Des Cheng, Aduke Ogunsanya and CJ Saga, who just returned to action.

Ace playmaker Kim Fajardo was in the Lipa bubble with the team but she won’t play in the Champions League as she just had a treatment on her knee.

“Ang laking adjustment ngayon lang kami nakatungtong ng taraflex except for some of my players kasi galing sila sa Thailand. At least doon nakalaro sila sa international,” he said.

As they continue to strive to regain their peak form, team captain Maraño said their cohesion and connection were never wavered by the pandemic.

“Two years na hindi kami nakapaglaro together. Ang sarap sa feeling na sila yung kasama ko kasi comfort zone for the longest time. Yung familiarity nandoon at yung feeling na maglalaro ka kasama pamilya mo ang sarap talaga sa pakiramdam,” said Marano.

F2 Logistics takes on Baguio on Sunday before battling the PVL teams PetroGazz, Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers and Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo.

De Jesus is putting premium on conditioning in this single round robin tournament, where the team with the best record wins the inaugural PNVFL title.

“Para sa akin kung sino mas maaga nagprepare. Kung sino mas naging kondisyon makikita mo naman kung sino mas ahead in terms of condition,” he said.

