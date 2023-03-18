Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Ramil de Jesus inducted into FEU Sports Hall of Fame

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: FEU / Spin.ph

    RAMIL de Jesus has been inducted into Far Eastern University’s Green and Gold Sports Hall of Fame.

    Holding a degree in Commerce with a major in management, De Jesus, a 1993 FEU graduate, was recognized by the institution as a "household name in volleyball."

    The former Tamaraws opposite hitter has coached La Salle to titles in the UAAP and F2 Logistics in club competition.

    "Congratulations, Ramil De Jesus, for being one of the recipients of the Sports Hall of Fame Award," the FEU Alumni Relations Office shared on its Facebook page.

    De Jesus is expected to return to the sidelines for the Lady Spikers in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, but the team has yet to issue a confirmation as of writing.

