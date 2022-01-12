Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Petro Gazz signs UE Lady Warriors middle blocker Yeye Gabarda

    by Lance Agcaoili
    3 hours ago
    Mariell Gabarda, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker, is the latest addition to the Angels roster.

    PETRO Gazz has added middle blocker Yeye Gabarda ahead of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set in February.

    The 5-foot-10 middle blocker joins returnees Djanel Cheng, Jonah Sabete and Cienne Cruz and new outside spiker Nicole Tiamzon.

    “Here’s to another tall reliable middle blocker in the industry! Let’s welcome, Mariella Gabarda,” the team posted.

    Gabarda played for PLDT in the 2021 Open Conference in Ilocos Norte last year.

    Retooling Petro Gazz

      The University of the East standout was tapped after Best Middle Blocker awardee Ria Meneses transferred to Cignal and backup Jessey De Leon did not sign a contract renewal.

      Gabarda teams up with fellow Lady Red Warrior Seth Rodriguez and will be joining Remy Palma on the Angels frontline.

      Petro Gazz has three remaining players to unveil ahead of the 2022 Open Conference tentatively set next month either at Paco Arena or at Royale Tagaytay under a full bubble setup depending on the Covid-19 situation.

