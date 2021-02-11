With new team, Myla Pablo all charged up after draining lockdown lull

MYLA Pablo is eager for a fresh start with a new club, all charged up after a draining lockdown lull that saw her team take a leave of absence from its league.

"Yung nangyari sa Motolite, kailangan ko na kalimutan yun. Lahat kami naapektuhan pero ang focus ko nalang is ang new team ko. Ayaw ko magdala ng kahit anong negative vibes kaya kakalimutan ko na lahat ng masamang nangyari dahil nandito na ang bagong blessing,"

"Of course, thankful pa din ako sa Motolite sa mga pinagsamahan namin ng buong team. Pero moving forward, start fresh talaga ako," she told Spin.ph.

PHOTO: dante peralta

The 27-year-old outside spiker is set to suit up for Petro Gazz as the PVL plans to return to action this summer at Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"Petro Gazz kasi among other teams ang nagpakita talaga ng sincerity at sobrang naging consistent. Napakalaking factor nung management sa akin and una pa lang naramdaman ko yung willingness at pag alaga kaya alam ko I'm in good hands kasama sila," Pablo shared.

Pablo, who won three championships with Pocari Sweat and was named Finals MVP in 2016 and 2017, is a big boost to Petro Gazz, which won the 2019 Reinforced Conference title and finished runner-up in the Open Conference.





The former National University star teams up with talented wing spikers Grethcel Soltones and Ces Molina, middle blockers Remy Palma and Ria Meneses as well as libero Kath Arado.

"Nakakaexcite na malalakas yung makakasama ko dito, mga beterana and alam ko madami ako matututunan sa kanila and di ko rin naffeel ang pressure dahil maraming maaasahan sa team," Pablo said. "Sana sabay sabay kami mas magimprove at matuto din sa isa't isa."