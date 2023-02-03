What to expect in PVL All-Filipino wars

AFTER the busiest offseason to date, the PVL is back.

THE brightest stars of Philippine volleyball return on the hardcourt as the first-ever All-Filipino Conference kicks off on Feb. 4, where the country's finest local standouts will battle it out for championship glory.

It has been an eventful two months for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), to say the least, with all nine teams moving back and forth with new signings and major transfers ahead of the new season.

Here's what you need to know about the PVL's opening salvo in 2023.

PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023 preview

OLD FACES IN NEW HOMES

The recent offseason did not fall short of big-name transfers — most of which caught volleyball fans by surprise.

Headlining such major changes are PVL champions Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Myla Pablo, who are set to write new chapters in their illustrious playing careers with Akari and F2 Logistics respectively.

Joining Manabat in the Chargers' sophomore PVL conference are ex-Adamson standouts Bang Pineda and Eli Soyud, while a mini-FEU reunion will take place at Cignal with the additions of Chin Basas and Gyzelle Sy.

After Pablo's departure, Petro Gazz tapped the veteran quartet of Des Clemente, Dzi Gervacio, Heather Guino-o, and Jellie Tempiatura to refuel the Angels' title hopes this year.

New beginnings are also in order for former Blue Eagles and UAAP champions Pauline Gaston with Chery Tiggo and PLDT-bound Mich Morente.

While adjusting to a new playing environment is a tedious task in itself, these veteran stars will be strongly driven by the goal of taking their new squads to greater heights in what promises to be the league's most competitive season to date.

LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Apart from deputy changes on-court, six out of the nine PVL clubs will see new orchestrators manning the sidelines.

Shortly after clinching the Reinforced Conference crown for Petro Gazz, the title-winning duo of Rald Ricafort and Arnold Laniog will now lead PLDT's title charge as longtime Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro takes over for the Angels.

Now set for his PVL debut, former men's national team head coach and 2019 SEAG silver medalist Dante Alinsurin will orchestrate the Flying Titans' bid for a maiden Final Four berth.

Moreover, the new-look Cargo Movers are in the hunt to become the 'last man standing' with the first woman to lead a PVL club in Regine Diego, former Lady Spiker turned head coach in place of Ramil De Jesus.

Also making steps forward are Aaron Velez who returns to Chery Tiggo after leading the team to its first PVL title in 2021, and former deputy coach Randy Fellorina taking Kungfu Reyes' position as Army's chief tactician.

WIDE-OPEN RACE

Gone are the days of two-horse races or constant title contenders as the PVL All-Filipino Conference carries the promise of unpredictability and intense competition.

Five-time winners Creamline — whose Grand Slam bid in 2022 fell short — are at risk of losing club captain Alyssa Valdez indefinitely as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, reigning Reinforced Conference titleholders Petro Gazz lost a core player in Pablo and its champion coaches in Ricafort and Laniog during the offseason.

Banking on either major offseason changes or long-term team chemistry, no team will be letting their guard down as they vie to conquer a cutthroat playing field with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Needless to say, the quest for the maiden All-Filipino crown is definitely on.