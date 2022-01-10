Veteran coach Roger Gorayeb, PLDT part ways

COACH Roger Gorayeb has parted ways with PLDT after eight years.

The multi-titled volleyball coach bared to SPIN.ph that he bid farewell to the Power Hitters after his contract expired last December 31.

Gorayeb said he is looking to move to a new environment in the club volleyball scene after calling the shots for PLDT since 2013.

“Bagong environment na after eight years. Ibang team. Ibang venture. Ibang environment,” said Gorayeb.

The former national team coach admitted he has yet to receive any offers from other teams.

PLDT rebuilding

PLDT, which fielded a rebuilding roster last year led by Rhea Dimaculangan and Isa Molde, won its last three games after a 0-6 start to finish seventh in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference held in a bubble in Ilocos Norte.

Gorayeb won two titles for the franchise, steering a squad led by Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago and Grethcel Soltones to back-to-back championships in the PVL's forerunner, the Shakey’s V-League.

The veteran coach remained the company’s coach during the time it was away from the volleyball scene for three years before returning to action carrying the name of PayMaya in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference, where it finished runner-up to champion Creamline.

Gorayeb and Co. then transferred to the Philippine Superliga in late 2018 and played another season in 2019 before coming back home to the PVL last year.

PLDT has yet to name its new head coach for PVL’s 2022 season, which is tentatively set to begin with the Open Conference on February 16.

