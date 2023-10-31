Vanie Gandler steps up as Cignal turns back Akari, snaps two-game skid

CIGNAL snapped a two-game losing streak at the expense of the Akari Chargers, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

The shorthanded HD Spikers turned back a fighting Akari team thanks to the heroics of Vanie Gandler, who finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 excellent digs.

The former Ateneo standout provided the match point with a down the line hit to cap the HD Spikers' second win in four games while still without mainstay Rachel Anne Daquis.

Against a resurgent Akari squad riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, Cignal needed to go toe-to-toe to win every point, including two back-and-forth battles in the third and fourth sets.

In the fourth, Akari was breathing down Cignal’s necks and threatening to force a decider when Erika Raagas scored on a down the line hit to get her team within a point, 16-17.

But Gandler and middle blocker Roselyn Doria stepped up as the HD Spikers went on a 4-0 run to create some breathing room, 21-16.

The lead proved insurmountable for the Chargers, who fell to 3-2 in the standings.

“It’s really just working more as a team.” said Gandler of what the key to the victory was.

“The loss of Ate Rachel, of course, was big for us. So we were kind of struggling how we could step up to the position. And we all wanted to work together as a team and not just rely on one person to bring us up and even with the coaches we just have to talk more so we could connect. Thankfully it worked today.” she added.

Ces Molina provides back-up

Ces Molina matched Gandler’s scoring output while Jovelyn Gonzaga chipped in 11.

Didin Santiago-Manabat paced the Chargers in the losing effort with 21 points while Raagas finished with 16.

The HD Spikers hope to mount a win streak when they face an upset-seeking Farm Fresh Foxies side on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers will seek a bounce back win against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on November 11.

