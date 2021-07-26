Ponggay Gaston embraces 'energizer bunny' role for Choco Mucho

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Ponggay Gaston is embracing her role as Choco Mucho’s "energizer bunny" in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Gaston has been displaying her relentless energy, vastly improved attacking skills, and floor defense that have helped the Flying Titans in winning their first three matches.

Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said the former Ateneo skipper’s energy has been vital to their strong start in this short bubble tournament.

“Kailangan namin ng energizer bunny so si Ponggay yun. I’m really confident with her alam mo namang team captain ko yan sa Ateneo and she’s a champion player also,” said Almadro.

“Siya yung hugutan namin ng energy. It really helps us boost our confidence and our energy. Alam naman natin na yung pagod dumarating yan.”

Ponggay Gaston on role for Choco Mucho

The feisty outside hitter is grateful for her role of keeping Choco Mucho’s enthusiasm on and off the court.

“Kahit anong responsibility na ibibigay ni coach tatanggapin ko. Kahit anong position man yan, may tiwala ako sa coaches, lalo na kay coach O,” Gaston said. “Tanggap lang ng tanggap kasi sino namang tatanggi sa mga blessings, regalo kumbaga.”

Her final UAAP playing year got wiped out in 2020 due to the pandemic but it couldn’t dampen Gaston’s passion and enthusiasm as she enters a new chapter of her career as a professional volleyball player.

“Andito na yung chance ng lahat ng volleyball players, na makagawa ulit ng passion nila and we love sports. This is our job, this is our life, sabihin nyo sigurong cheesy pero for us volleyball is life,” she said. “Dito na namin ibibigay yung buong buhay namin kasi ito na yung gift ni Lord sa amin. By his grace, by his strength, ilang years na walang volleyball so ito na yung ibubuga namin.”

Almadro is full of confidence on Gaston, as a leader and a winner, but he believes the best is yet to come.

“Alam niya na kailangan ko siya mag-improve and she’s a very humble player naman magiimprove at magiimprove pa yun ang aim niya lagi,” he said.

True enough, Gaston won’t stop striving hard and sharing her energy to the Flying Titans for this unprecedented volleyball tournament inside a bubble.

“From this point, hindi kami titigil. We’re gonna keep working. We know we had a lot to improve on, kahit ano man yung standing niyan, magtatrabaho pa rin kami,” she said.

