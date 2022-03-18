Unbeaten F2 Logistics dominates Chery Tiggo in PVL show of force

F2 Logistics stamped its class on defending champion Chery Tiggo to remain unbeaten in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-22 victory on Friday at Paco Arena.

Aby Marano put a fitting end to the match with a drop ball that caught the Crossovers off guard, wrapping up the Cargo Movers' second straight win in Pool A.

The F2 Logistics show of force put the rest of the league on notice with Tin Tiamzon leading the way with 10 markers behind her eight attacks, a block, and a service ace.

Marano also added 11 points powered by nine hits and two service aces, while Kianna Dy contributed 11 markers to her name to punish a listless Chery Tiggo side still groping for form.

Maika Ortiz carried the Crossovers with 11 points, as Jasmine Nabor saw her 24 excellent sets flushed down the drain in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.