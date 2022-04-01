Tubino tows Army past BaliPure for first PVL win

BLACK Mamba-Army finally earned its first win in the classification phase of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference with a 25-22, 25-21, 27-25, sweep of BaliPure Friday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Honey Royse Tubino uncorked 24 points off 22 attacks, one block, and one ace as her efforts were finally rewarded with a victory this conference.

Tubino made sure that her cause won't be denied as she scored the match-clinching hit in set three to complete the three-set thumping after a tense 24-all deadlock.

Joanne Bunag added all her 12 markers off kills, while Ivy Perez got 12 points and 18 excellent sets for the Lady Troopers.

Black Mamba-Army now put itself on a prime position to snag the seventh place ahead of its match against Chery Tiggo on Sunday as the bottom three teams engage in a round-robin format for positioning.

Janine Marciano carried BaliPure with 15 points off 13 kills, while Gen Casugod got 12 in the loss as the Water Defenders continued their search for their first win.

BaliPure wraps up its campaign against Chery Tiggo on Tuesday.

