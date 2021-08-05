Tots Carlos thriving with Tai Bundit's 'happy, happy' mantra

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE – With a little help from coach Tai Bundit’s "happy, happy" mantra, Tots Carlos rose to the occasion to spark Creamline’s come-from-behind, five-set win over sister team Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday.

Carlos delivered when her number was called, and had her moments as the ecstatic Thai coach celebrated her every kill that helped the Cool Smashers overcome a 1-2 deficit and ground the erstwhile unbeaten Flying Titans.

'Happy, happy'

The former University of the Philippines stalwart said she just enjoyed the moment celebrating with Bundit, who finally called the shots for the team after sitting behind the bench for the past three games.

“Nadadala lang kami ng emosyon, nagse-celebrate kami. And si coach Tai naman gusto niya lagi happy happy, so nakakatuwa lang na nakakaganun mo yung coach mo lalo na bago ako sa team. I’m really happy,” said Carlos, who finished with 16 points and 12 receptions.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Cool Smashers’ super sub said she was eager to help her team clinch the first semis ticket and battle for pride its sister team led by former UAAP rivals Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, Ponggay Gaston, Bea De Leon, and Deanna Wong.

“Very important kasi sa ranking din kasi. We’re also happy and we really enjoyed the game kasi for sure naghanda talaga yung Choco Mucho,” Carlos said. “Siyempre alam mo naman yan mga sister teams medyo competitive kami minsan. Sobrang nag-enjoy talaga kami sa game.”

Continue reading below ↓

Creamline, now the no. 1 seed with a 7-1 record, has one more elimination game left against also-ran Perlas, before the Cool Smashers plunge into a grueling stretch of playing in the best-of-three semifinals on a daily basis starting on Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Carlos is bracing for the physically and mentally challenging playoff round.

“Given na wala masyadong rest, doon tayo magtatalo-talo sa mindset ng team. So we really have to set our mindset na kailangan talaga namin na kung ano yung nandiyan ia-adapt namin at mag-aadjust kami,” she said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.