Carlos steps up for Creamline on day she knew she's set to be UP graduate

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — University of the Philippines fresh graduate Tots Carlos got an A from Alyssa Valdez and coaches after spelling the difference for Creamline’s second win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

On the day she was listed as graduate from UP College of Human Kinetics, Carlos was subbed in for Jema Galanza in the last two sets and played with flying colors to beat Petro Gazz in a tight four-set duel on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Carlos, the former Lady Maroon and virtually Bachelor of Physical Education graduate, finished with seven markers in the two sets she played but delivered the killer blows to edge the gritty Angels and stay unbeaten in two games.

Carlos proved she’s always ready in playing extended action for her new team.

“Ako naman lagi naman akong ready like what the coaches and my teammates remind me, ready ako palagi,” Carlos said.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Valdez praised her fellow wing spiker for embracing her reduced role and keeping herself always ready to step up whenever her number gets called.

“Sabi nga ni coach Sherwin (Meneses), si Tots naman always ready when we train naman alam niya yung role niya and as early as now alam niyang dapat lagi din siyang handa,” Valdez said. “I think it’s very professional of her naman din na ganun yung mentality niya. That’s why pag pinapasok siya gagawa talaga siya para sa team, hindi lang para sa sarili.”

Triple celebration

Carlos achieved her educational milestone far from home and even celebrated her 23rd birthday in their bubble training two weeks ago in Clark, Pampanga.

But she’s blessed to have her Creamline family on her side even in these trying times.

“I’m just really grateful for this team kasi especially lalo pag pasok ko dito sobrang daming blessings, sobrang daming natututunan especially from the coaches, coach Tai, ate Ly and my teammates,” she said. “Sobrang ganda ng environment. I’m really grateful na part ako ng team na ‘to.”

