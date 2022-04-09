Tots Carlos says Creamline crown start of new chapter in career

ANTIPOLO — Now, Tots Carlos can call herself a champion in the Premier Volleyball League.

And she didn't just go for the ride, she helped lead Creamline to the top as it ruled the 2022 PVL Open Conference with a sweep of PetroGazz.

Stamping her class all conference long that culminated in the Season MVP honors, the 23-year-old opposite spiker believes that this will be just the first of many crowns for her in the professional league.

"I think ito pa lang yung start nung career ko. I'm really looking forward sa mga susunod pa na liga," she said after helping the Cool Smashers take the four-set win on Friday for a two-match sweep of the finals over the Angels.

It's a sweet redemption for Carlos who long desired to win the cup especially after a runner-up finish to Chery Tiggo last year — her first conference with Creamline.

"Sobrang fulfilling yung makabawi talaga. Sobrang sarap and sobrang saya kasi lalong lalo na andami naming napapasayang tao," she said.

Tots Carlos earns an MVP trophy in her second season with Creamline

And she knows she couldn't have done it without the help of a special group like the Cool Smashers, saying, "Yung pagiging pamilya ng team na ito kasi, very open yung mga tao and yung intensyon talaga is to help each other kaya sobrang mahal ko talaga itong pamilya na ito."

"Sobrang sarap kasi yung trinabaho namin, hindi lang naman this season. Even from last year na talagang kinapos kami, gusto talaga naming bumawi. So pag training, focus talaga lahat ng players and coaches. Trinabaho talaga namin yung season na ito."

That bond only helped the former University of the Philippines spiker to continue to grow as a playerr and as a person, one that Carlos is confident that could only lead to more glory in the future.

"Ang dami kong natututunan dito," she said. "Like what I always say, lahat ng pawis, iyak namin, lahat ng bubble, all that happened last year, the experience, ang dami kong natutunan. And it’s another start for me of growth."

