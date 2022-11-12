Tots Carlos makes every second count in rare endgame appearance

TWO-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos finally made her presence felt in Creamline’s 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 victory over UAI-Army.

The former University of the Philippines standout mostly came off the bench this 2022 Reinforced Conference as she shares the same position with import Yelo Basa.

But on Saturday, Carlos made the most of her limited minutes as she led the Cool Smashers’ fourth-set comebackt against the Lady Troopers to finish with seven pivotal points.

“Very happy kasi limited yung time of playing na meron tayo so syempre gusto natin sulitin and nakaka-miss din maglaro eh,” said Carlos, who came in for Basa early in the fourth set.

“I'm very happy na nakalaro ako today and looking forward pa sa mga susunod.”

Asked if there is regret over not winning the last MVP award of the season due to her limited minutes, the 2022 PVL Open and Invitational Conference MVP was firm in her response.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“No, sobrang wala," she said. “It’s not an individual sport naman eh, it's a team sport so we understand our role. Nae-explain naman sa amin yung sistema ni coach at ine-explain yung mga gusto nilang mangyari.”

The Cool Smashers are now through the playoffs with a 6-1 record and looks to wrap the elimination round with a bang against Choco Mucho on Thursday at the Mall of Asian Arena.