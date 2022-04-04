Tots Carlos bares 'hugot' in bid to lead Creamline to the crown

TOTS Carlos wants to make one thing clear: she plans to finish the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference as a champion.

Tots Carlos on chance to get over hump

Failing to win the cup in her first season with Creamline, the 23-year-old open hitter wants to make up for lost time this conference and finally lead the Cool Smashers back to the top.

"Sabi ko nga, may sariling hugot pa ako last tournament. I think the experience, lalo na from last tournament na natalo kami. So tinrabaho talaga namin yun nila coach," she said after towing Creamline back to the finals with a four-set win over Choco Mucho and sweep the best-of-three series.

Carlos has been the shining light for the Cool Smashers, averaging 18.75 points through the quarterfinals.

But the University of the Philippines product stepped her game up further for the Cool Smashers in the semifinals, pouring 26 markers in Game One and an emphatic 23 points off 19 hits, three aces, and one block in this Game Two win over the Flying Titans.

What changed, said Carlos, is the deeper bond she had with the rest of the Cool Smashers dating back to the team's bubble in Clark in February -- with them working as one cohesive unit and one that is evident in their unbeaten run through six games this tournament.

"Sobrang dami namin natutunan sa bubble, even the chemistry of the team," she said.

Now that Carlos is just two wins away from her goal, she promises to finish strong to lead Creamline back to the pinnacle.

"Syempre motivated ako kasi if we get this championship, this will be my first championship as a pro, sa malaking liga na sinalihan ko ever," he said. "Very excited ako at sobrang motivated ako dahil sila coach, grabe ang tiwala sa akin at si Ate Ly [Valdez] tinutulungan ako, tinutulungan kaming lahat ng buong team. Makikita mo naman yun kasi nagtatrabaho ang lahat."

