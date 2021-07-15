Tina Salak comes out of retirement again, suits up for Chery Tiggo

LAOAG — Tina Salak is coming out of a three-year retirement and will suit up for Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference starting on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra.

“She’ll have dual role, coach and player,” said Chery Tiggo team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan.

The 44-year-old Salak joins fellow setters Jasmine Nabor, 23, and Gyzelle Sy, 28.

“It’s really an honor and privilege to coach the legendary Tina Salak,” said coach Aaron Velez.

“I didn’t expect it at all. The decision to include her in the roster was sudden but a good decision, I would say.”

“It’s also going to be a challenging role for coach Tina because she’ll coach and play at a given time. Her experience is a given but to witness her talent and leadership is exceptional and inspiring,” he said.

Salak, who suited up for Army from 2005 to 2016, last played for Cocolife three years ago in the Philippine Superliga before focusing on coaching.

The team features Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador and Buding Duremdes.

Salak’s addition is an added boost for the team missing Jannine Navarro and sisters EJ and Eya Laure.

Navarro is out due to a shoulder injury. Eya Laure decided to stay with University of Sto. Tomas, while her sister EJ begged off from joining the bubble due to personal matters.

“EJ needs to take care some personal matters which I think is a priority for the mean time. Soon you’ll see her again in the playing court,” Velez said.

Chery Tiggo opens its season against PLDT on Saturday at 1 pm.

