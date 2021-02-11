It's official: Three-peat seeking Creamline adds firepower by signing Tots Carlos

CREAMLINE has welcomed Tots Carlos as the newest Cool Smasher on Thursday.

Carlos’ former team Motolite filed for a leave of absence from the PVL in January.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old Carlos, the 2019 PVL Open Conference Best Opposite Spiker, teams up with MVP-tandem of Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza as well as Michele Gumabao as Creamline guns for its third straight Open Conference title.

The Premier Volleyball League plans to return to action this summer at Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Tai Bundit-coached team also signed middle blocker Jeanette Panaga in January.

Creamline completed a 20-match of the Open Conference in November 2019 before the pandemic wiped out sports events.

The UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic and with the uncertainty over the next collegiate season, several top players have decided to turn pro.

Carlos’ Lady Maroons teammate Isa Molde has signed with PLDT.

Carlos helped lead UP to the 2018 Philippine Superliga Collegiate title and was also named as MVP weeks after Molde led the Lady Maroons to their first volleyball title in 36 years in PVL Collegiate Conference.

