LAOAG — Coach Tai Bundit could miss Creamline’s first four matches in the Premier Volleyball League as he enters quarantine ahead of the start of the Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra.

PVL tournament director Tony Boy Liao told the reporters that the Thai coach is set to arrive in the country on Thursday.

Bundit will undergo a 10-day quarantine and need a negative COVID-19 test result before traveling to Laoag.

Once in Ilocos Norte, Bundit will need another negative result in an antigen test.

The Cool Smashers face Sta. Lucia on Saturday, Petro Gazz on July 20, Black Mamba-Army on July 22 and Chery Tiggo on July 25.

Creamline assistant coach Sherwin Meneses will call the shots for the squad featuring Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao and Tots Carlos while Bundit is out.

Bundit is expected to join the team on July 27 against BaliPure.

