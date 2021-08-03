Sta. Lucia stretches win streak to 4, eliminates Perlas Spikers

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia ousted the Perlas Spikers with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 rout to claim its fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Sta. Lucia vs Perlas Spikers recap

The Lady Realtors continued to sizzle to keep themselves in semifinals contention with an improved 5-3 record, just a game behind from No.4 Petro Gazz (5-2).

MJ Phillips showed the way for Sta. Lucia and delivered the knockout blows on Perlas, which kissed its semis hopes goodbye with its fifth loss in six games.

Phillips led all scorers with 16 points and had 16 digs. Jovie Prado delivered 10 points and eight excellent receptions.

Mika Reyes fired three aces for nine markers. Jonah Sabete also finished with nine, highlighted by five kill blocks, including seven excellent receptions.

“Yung straight wins namin masasabi natin na pinaghirapan ng bawat isa yun, talagang yung dedication, yung motivation, yung focus,” said Sta. Lucia head coach Eddieson Orcullo.

“Pag ikaw yung nakabubble sabi nga nila wala kang ibang gagawin kung hindi maglaro pero bukod dun sa paglalaro kailangan yung mindset ng bawat isa maayos.”

Sta. Lucia battles Petro Gazz on Thursday with a semis ticket on the line.

No one scored in double figures for Perlas Spikers with Sue Roces and Jho Maraguinot lifting their team with eight points each.

Perlas dropped to 1-5 record in the eighth place, joining BaliPure (2-5), PLDT (1-6) and Cignal (1-6) as the teams eliminated in the semis race.

