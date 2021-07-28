Prado, Sabete come to rescue as Sta. Lucia completes upset of Chery Tiggo

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jovie Prado and Jonah Sabete saved Sta. Lucia from collapse to stun Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Sta. Lucia vs Chery Tiggo recap

The Lady Realtors blew a two-set lead after a 20-minute weather delay before the third set but Sabete and Prado came to the rescue in the decider for 12-8 lead.

The Crossovers trimmed the deficit to two, 10-12, but Tina Salak’s error and back-to-back blocks from MJ Phillips and Dell Palomata to seal Sta. Lucia’s first winning streak in the conference.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After the Lady Realtors dominated the second set, the match was paused for 20 minutes due to heavy rains that caused a short power outage resulting to dimming lights at the venue.

Sta. Lucia was a point away from sweeping the match with a 24-23 third set lead but Mylene Paat force a deuce, 24-all. Phillips committed a crucial attack error before Dindin Santiago-Manabat scored a clutch hit to force fourth set.

Phillips unleashed 16 kills, five blocks and a pair of aces for game-high 23 points. Prado put up 19 points, 14 digs and 13 excellent receptions, while Sabete chipped in 18 markers and 12 excellent receptions.

“I don’t think bumaba (yung laro), pinush lang ng Chery Tiggo na makuha ang set na iyon. Sa part naming pinilit naming ma-compress pero a game is a game. Sometimes may error, sometimes may pressure pero napanghahawakan naman,” said Sta. Lucia head coach Eddieson Orcullo “Kailangan lang maintindihan ng mga bata to keep on fighting, keep on believing and enjoying the game.”

Continue reading below ↓

Sta. Lucia has been playing inspired since its team manager Buddy Encarnado entered the bubble on Monday, winning back-to-back games for an improved 3-3 record in the sixth place.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chery Tiggo dropped to fourth spot with a 3-2 record.

Manabat finished with 19 kills for 20 points but her last two spike attempts in the fifth set got blocked by Sta. Lucia. Jaja Santiago had 14 points, while Rachel Austero added eight coming off the bench.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.