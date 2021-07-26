Sta. Lucia ends two-game skid to stay in semis contention

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia snapped out of a two-game skid with a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 victory over Black Mamba-Army to keep its semifinals bid alive in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Jovielyn Prado shone in her first start for the Lady Realtors and formed a potent combo with Jonah Sabete and MJ Phillips to end their woes by overcoming the gritty and stubborn Lady Troopers.

Sta. Lucia took solo sixth place with 2-3 record to stay in Final Four contention in this short bubble tournament.

Prado led all scorers with 17 points. Philips nailed 11 attacks and three aces for 14 points and had 15 digs, while Sabete finished with 13 points and 14 digs.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, who came off the bench, and Mika Reyes chipped in nine points each as Sta. Lucia recovered from a third set defeat before regaining its winning ways.

"Yun minsan ang sakit namin. Yung titigil, tapos tatrabaho ulit, titigil tapos trabaho. Simple lang, sinabi ko lang na nandito na tayo, e di ba? Baka pagdating sa dulo mag sisihan pa tayo," Sta. Lucia head coach Eddieson Orcullo said.

"Alam natin kapag nabuhayan yan, siyempre yung mga beterano kapag nabuhayan sa dulo medyo mahirap talunin yan, kaya dapat dire-diresuhin na natin."

Royse Tubino and Ging Balse-Pabayo led Black Mamba-Army with 13 points each, while Gonzaga had 11 markers and 18 digs as the Lady Troopers dropped to 1-3 record.

