Sta. Lucia routs BaliPure to extend win streak to three

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia bagged its third straight victory, dominating BaliPure, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14, in the PVL Open Conference on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete lifted the Lady Realtors to the solo fifth place with a 4-3 win-loss record, behind Petro Gazz (4-2).

Choco Mucho leads with a 5-0 record followed by Creamline (5-1) and Chery Tiggo (5-2).

Sabete topscored with 15 points from 11 kills, two blocks and two service aces, while making seven excellent receptions.

Dell Palomata provided five of the team’s 10 kill blocks and finished with 11 points, while Phillips scored 10.

Jonah Sabete leads all scorers

Jovie Prado had 14 digs and six excellent receptions.

Djanel Cheng made 20 excellent sets and scored seven points for Sta. Lucia, which faces crucial matches against Perlas Spikers (1-3) on Tuesday and Petro Gazz (4-2) on Thursday.

“Ngayon nandoon kami sa punto na yung last two remaining games ay kailangan makuha,” said Lady Realtors coach Eddieson Orcullo. “Kaya dapat trabaho ng trabaho. Yung dalawang remaining games, for us, championship game.”

BaliPure dropped to 2-4 in the seventh place. The Water Defenders came up with only 17 attacks and made no service aces in the game, while Sta. Lucia had 33 kills and seven aces.

Nobody scored in double figures for BaliPure as Bern Flora and Gen Casugod led the team with five points each, while Graze Bombita was held to four markers.

