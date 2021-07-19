Sta. Lucia overcomes weather delay, beats PLDT for first win

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia defeated PLDT, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21, for its first win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Lady Realtors bounced back from a loss to defending champion Creamline on opening day, while keeping the Power Hitters winless in two matches.

Official said repairs were made on the leaky roof that caused a lengthy delay on Sunday, but heavy rain still caused a slippery spot on the playing area, halting the action for 30 minutes with Sta. Lucia leading, 20-15, in the second set.

PLDT gained some momentum when play resumed, with Eli Soyud scoring on a kill to cut the deficit, 18-20.

Dell Palomata put Sta. Lucia back in control with back-to-back quick attacks for a 22-18 lead.

MJ Phillips led Sta. Lucia with 14 points, highlighted by five kill blocks.

Middle blockers Palomata and Mika Reyes were given more touches this time and bounced back with 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 10 points, all from attacks.

Jonah Sabete added nine points, 10 digs and 10 excellent receptions, while libero Bang Pineda had 19 digs and 11 receptions.

Although Sta. Lucia committed 20 errors, coach Eddieson Orcullo said he was pleased with the performance as they quickly recovered from an opening-day defeat.

“Yung buong team maayos naman yung nilaro pati yung mga nasa labas nag trabaho rin sila,” said Orcullo.

“Ang usapan kasi sa game plan mag laro kayo diyan sa loob, mag lalaro kami dito sa labas kaya ayun, happy naman sa nilalaro nila.”

Isa Molde had 11 points and 10 excellent receptions for PLDT, while Soyud and Jorelle Singh added nine markers apiece.

