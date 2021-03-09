Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors also making switch from Super Liga to PVL

STA. Lucia is also moving from the Philippine Super Liga to the Premier Volleyball League.

The Lady Realtors announced on Tuesday that they will be part of the PVL Open Conference tentatively set on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Sta. Lucia made the announcement hours after PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed that the Chery Tiggo Crossovers expressed their desire to play in their league.

Continue reading below ↓

SPIN.ph reported about the planned transfer on Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN