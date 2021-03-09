Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 9
    PVL

    Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors also making switch from Super Liga to PVL

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    STA. Lucia is also moving from the Philippine Super Liga to the Premier Volleyball League.

    The Lady Realtors announced on Tuesday that they will be part of the PVL Open Conference tentatively set on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

    Sta. Lucia made the announcement hours after PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed that the Chery Tiggo Crossovers expressed their desire to play in their league.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SPIN.ph reported about the planned transfer on Sunday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: marlo cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again