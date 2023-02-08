Adorador plays down filling Dindin shoes: 'Hinding-hindi mo kayang palitan'

FOR the first time in six years, Chery Tiggo made its debut without its key player in Dindin Santiago-Manabat who crossed over to Akari.

But when one person leaves, another person shines.

Shaya Adorador stepped up big time and led all scorers in Chery Tiggo's 27-25, 25-19, 25-22 debut victory against Cignal in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

Shaya Adorador fills Dindin void

Adorador delivered a game-high 16 points, 11 digs, and five receptions in Aaron Velez's return as head coach.

But the former University of the East standout knew filling the void left by Santiago-Manabat was not the goal all along.

"Ate Dindin Santiago pa rin yan, hinding-hindi mo kayang palitan yan. Kung sino lang po yung nandiyan, talagang nagtrabaho lang kami as a team," she said as two more Crossovers breached double figures – team captain Mylene Paat with 15 points and EJ Laure with 13.

"Si ate Dindin, malaking part talaga siya sa loob ng court as a leader, as an ate... [Pero] kung ano yung ngayon, yun lang yung titingnan namin."

As Chery Tiggo starts a new era without the Santiago sisters, the Crossovers would need to rely on a collective effort that propelled them to open the season with a 1-0 slate alongside Choco Mucho, F2 Logistics, and defending champions Creamline.

"Lahat po kasi kami sa training, ginagawa lang namin yung part namin. Talagang tinitignan namin kung saan kami mag-iimprove pa," she said.

"Yung sa pwestuhan naman, talagang coaches na yung magde-decide niyan. Basta maglaro lang kami as one, yun lang yung goal namin. One game at a time talaga."

Before it faces Santiago-Manabat and the Power Chargers on the other side of the court, Chery Tiggo would need to face five teams first beginning with the Army Lady Troopers on Saturday at Philsports Arena.