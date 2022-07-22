Shaq insists Cignal has long way to go after statement win vs Creamline

CIGNAL’S triumphant result over powerhouse Creamline came just at the right time to boost the HD Spikers' confidence, said head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Shaq on Cignal win vs Creamline

When asked how important the win is, Delos Santos only has one thing to say -- "Sobrang laki."

The HD Spikers seized the solo lead in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference after a 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22 victory over the Cool Smashers on Thursday night, ending the Open Conference champion's 10-game winning streak it had held since the last conference.

Although a young team in the league and only joining in 2021, the HD Spikers are slowly claiming their stamp as title contenders with their veteran and equally skilled core led by Ces Molina and Rachel Daquis who delivered on both ends - Molina had 15 points and 12 digs while the team captain Daquis 10 points and 15 receptions.

"Talagang nagi-start pa rin talaga 'yung team namin. Wino-work out namin lahat. And then ito, isa 'to sa napakalaking bagay na siguro kahit papaano 'yung maturity ng team, nadadagdagan," Delos Santos said.

True enough, the HD Spikers' maturity has been on full display from the get-go. Down two sets against Choco Mucho, Cignal flipped the switch to pull off a come-from-behind victory just a week ago.

And this time, the team's composure was evident once again against the Cool Smashers. With a seven-point deficit, Cignal slowly built its own momentum to overtake the Cool Smashers and gain a 2-0 lead in the extended second set, 26-24, and eventually winning the match in four.

Although proud of his wards, Delos Santos remained grounded and vowed his team still has a long way to go.

"Alam namin na marami pang kulang. Kasi siyempre, andoon pa rin kami sa process talaga na kailangan namin na, patuloy naming pagta-trabahuhan 'yung kailangan namin lahat gawin," he said.

Cignal looks to keep its record immaculate as it face winless Petro Gazz on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

