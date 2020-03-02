Canadian import Shainah Joseph glad to see Sta. Lucia show grit in PSL opener

SHAINAH Joseph is glad to see Sta Lucia come up with some solid play in tough situations right in its opening match the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The Lady Realtors squeaked past PLDT Home, winning in three sets but all by the slimmest of margins.

Still, the Canadian import was pleased to see Sta. Lucia get the job done on Saturday, with Fil-Am MJ Phillips and Mika Reyes leading the local charge.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Sta. Lucia is hoping to close the gap from the traditional powers in the PSL after languishing near the cellar in previous conferences.

“We’re a different team and I think this was an example of how much we fight and we’re not willing to give up,” said Joseph after her Grand Prix debut.

“In those moments, we focus on what we need to do, and we just focus on one point at a time because I think we are very skilled in all our exhibition match leading up to our first game today,” she said. “So I think a couple points deficit was nothing to us.”

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Eddieson Orcullo is confident the Lady Realtors will be able to give the top teams a good fight.

“Our players have a very good attitude. They are very approachable and they listen to the coaches. Each of them mabilis makacatch up doon sa pangangailangan ng bawat isa,” said Orcullo, long-time assistant coach who has taken over from Babes Castillo.

“I think today we had a lot of nerves, and it was our first game on the big scene in the Grand Prix in the PSL,” she said. “So I think it's just about, we got the nerves out tonight, and just working on getting ready for next Saturday, and be more cohesive as a team.