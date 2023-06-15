Seven former Chery Tiggo players cross over to PVL sister team Foton

SEVEN former Chery Tiggo Crossovers are set to lead the 14-woman lineup of the Foton Tornadoes in their debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference slated to start on June 27.

Shaya Adorador and Jasmine Nabor, key members of the Crossovers team that won the 2021 PVL Open trophy, are now crossing over to Chery Tiggo's sister team, Foton announced on its social media platforms on Thursday.

Other former Crossovers in the 14-woman Foton lineup are May Luna, Seth Rodriguez, France Ronquillo, Bingle Landicho, and Jaila Atienza.

Lady Trooper Nene Bautista will also see action for Foton after Army pulled out of the mid-season conference, while former Adamson standout Bern Flora and Far Eastern University's Carly Hernandez will also make their pro comeback via Foton.

Flora was inactive for a year after the Perlas Spikers took a leave of absence in the PVL in 2022, while Herandez played for BaliPure before the Water Defenders also took a leave of absence the same year.

Foton also signed University of Santo Tomas' setter Maji Mangulabnan and beach volleyball champion Blove Barbon, Jose Rizal University's middle blocker Sydney Niegos and NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol, who was granted a special guest license.

The Tornadoes' coach has yet to be named.

