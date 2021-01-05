Petro Gazz unveils Seth Rodriguez as one of six new recruits

PETRO Gazz has acquired Seth Rodriguez to fill in the void in the middle blocker position after the departure of Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag.

The Angels officially welcomed the University of the East stalwart on Tuesday as one of their six massive signings for this year’s Premier Volleyball League.

The 5-foot-10 blocker is turning pro after her final season with UE was derailed as the UAAP was forced to scrap the rest of Season 82 due the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Once the 22-year-old makes her PVL bubble debut, she will not be eligible to return for the Lady Red Warriors when the UAAP reopens.

Petro Gazz picked up Rodriguez from the Marinerang Pilipina, which took a leave of absence in the Philippine Superliga until a vaccine is available.

The former Lady Red Warrior is returning to the PVL after three years when she suited up for Tacloban. She made her league debut in 2017 with Pocari Sweat.

Petro Gazz teased their fans with a guessing game of their six new players who will be revealed every day starting Tuesday.

The Angels lost five players in free agency bannered by Panaga, Nunag, Jovielyn Prado, Jonah Sabete and Cai Baloaloa, who were all instrumental in Petro Gazz’s Reinforced Conference title run and silver medal finish in Open Conference two years ago.