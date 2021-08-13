Vintage Dindin takes lead as Jaja brings Chery Tiggo home to title

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Chery Tiggo was on the brink of losing the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championship when Creamline took a two-set lead in the winner-take-all Game Three.

Santiago sisters connection

But sisters Dindin and Jaja Santiago showed they got each other’s back, fueling the Crossovers’ come-from-behind five set victory to bring home the Open Conference title on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Jaja admitted she was struggling to lead the team in the first two sets but after seeing her elder sister give her all to fight back, her will to win got fueled.

“Noong first set second set parang nawawala talaga ako pero siya yung nagstep up para sa team. Pagdating sa dulo kinakapitan ko siya at yung teammates ko na: ‘Guys, sa atin ‘to,’” said Santiago. “Lalong lalo na yung ate ko na: ‘Ja ituloy mo lang.’ Sobrang nakakaproud na naglalaro ka kasama yung kapatid mo na maghihila sayo at di ka niya ile-let down talaga.”

Manabat erupted with 32 points to power Chery’s comeback while inspiring her younger sister, who finished with 22 attacks and four kill blocks for 26 points to clinch the maiden professional volleyball title.

The 6-foot-2 opposite spiker was really determined to bring home the title that’s why she gave her all to inspire her teammates.

“Last game na 'to, do or die so parang sa'kin ang iniisip ko lang all out na ibibigay ko na lahat ng meron ako, lahat ng kaya kong itulong sa team ko ilalabas ko na lahat,” Manabat said.

“Alam namin na hindi lahat talaga binibigay nang madali, lahat 'yon pinaghihirapan so nung nanalo kami sa third set iniisip namin na para sa amin 'to, walang susuko and naging positibo kang kami sa mga bagay-bagay.”

Jaja won the Conference and Finals MVP including a Best Middle Blocker award but for her, the biggest feat was winning a title with her sister for the first time since 2016

“Sobrang special talaga na kasama ko siya kasi yun nga antagal na naming inaantay tong panahon na ito na magchampion kami na nasa isang team kami kasi lagi kaming magkalaban pagdating sa championship,” said the 6-foot-5 middle blocker.

The younger Santiago beat Dindin twice in 2015, when she led Foton to its maiden title beating Petron in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix. Jaja also powered PLDT to take down Army in the Shakey’s V-League.

The Santiagos first won a title together in the 2016 PSL Grand Prix.

And now they’re the first champions of the professional volleyball league in the country.

“Sobrang overwhelming kasi ito talaga yung pangarap namin na magsama kami sa finals kasi sobrang tagal na nung huli nung 2016 pa tapos ito na,” Dindin said. “Ito na talaga yung dinadasal namin simula nung nag umpisa yung PVL na paghihirapan namin para makatungtong sa taas.”

