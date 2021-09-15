Rubie de Leon joins Sta. Lucia coaching staff amid injury recovery

VETERAN setter Rubie De Leon has joined Sta. Lucia's coaching staff for the remainder of the year.

De Leon, who has been a Lady Realtor since 2018, announced on Wednesday that she's transitioning from playmaker to coaching staff of new head coach Edgar Barroga.

“The team is adjusting kasi. We are going to try a new strategy kasama ang new coaching staff. With this, I think mas makaka-contribute ako sa team by guiding them lalo na ang setters,” said the former national team player in a statement posted by Sta. Lucia on Facebook.

Rubie de Leon plays down retirement talk

But the 41-year-old setter made it clear it's not yet retirement as she is recovering from a minor injury, which she didn't disclose.

“I wouldn’t say it’s retirement. More on recalibration lang. Rest and observe while at the same time helping Sta. Lucia as one of the coaches. Hindi pa tayo ready for retirement,” de Leon said.

Continue reading below ↓

“May minor injury rin kasi ako. Won’t share na lang what it is pero minor lang. Hindi ako makaka-training ng mabigat kaya kailangan na mag adjust.”

De Leon played in the professional debut of Sta. Lucia in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference last month in Ilocos Norte.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Lady Realtors missed the bubble semifinals after losing their last elimination game against Petro Gazz to finish fifth with 5-4 record.

The former University of Santo Tomas stalwart will be training her teammate and starting setter, Djanel Cheng, for the possible PVL second conference tentatively set late this year depending on the Covid-19 situation.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As she focuses on coaching for now, De Leon said she will take her time before deciding to hang her jersey.

“Ang gusto ko lang is kung magreretire man ako, I want to do it on my own terms,” she said.

“Sa oras na para sa akin is tama. Dumadating sa lahat ng atleta ‘yun. Dadating din sakin ‘yun. Pero I will take my time. I decide kung kailan."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.