Doria hosts block party as Cignal sends Choco Mucho crashing

CIGNAL secured a top two finish in Pool A following a gritty win over Choco Mucho, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Tuesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Roselyn Doria delivered the goods for the HD Spikers with an impressive 17-point performance built on nine kills and eight huge blocks, leading a show of force at the net with 16 blocks against just three for the Flying Titans.

Fittingly enough, it was the National University middle blocker who capped the match with a powerful hit after a long rally as Cignal mounted a 12-2 run to take an inexorable 22-12 lead in set four.

Ces Molina also had 14 points off 13 attacks, while Rachel Anne Daquis and Angeli Araneta both had 10 as the HD Spikers recovered from losing the first set, 25-20.

"Sobrang happy kasi medyo slow start kami but good thing naka-recover at lumabas ang laro ng team namin," said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

The HD Spikers are now assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals with their immaculate 3-0 record, with a chance to claim the top seed in the group in their match against Black Mamba-Army on Thursday.

Choco Mucho, on the other hand, dropped to a 2-1 card and will face F2 Logistics on Thursday for the other top two seat in Pool A.

Kat Tolentino powered the Flying Titans with 19 points from 18 kills, while Aduke Ogunsanya got 10 in the loss.

