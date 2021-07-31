Ria Meneses bares key to being PVL blocking machine

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Ria Meneses has been a well-oiled blocking machine in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Ria Meneses on blocks record

In just three sets, the 6-foot-1 middle blocker set a professional league-record 10 blocks as the Angels swept the Perlas Spikers, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The league blocking record in its maiden professional conference was also set by Meneses as she nailed nine kill blocks in Petro Gazz’s first game beating Black Mamba-Army in four sets last July 18.

The key to her unreal blocking statistics? Meneses is laser-focused every game and it was the fruit of her hardwork during the one-year layoff.

“Pare-parehas lang naman kami ng preparation. Lahat naman ng team kanya kanyang pakondisyon,” she said. “Talagang kada training, focus lang kasi ang tagal naming nabakante so hinabol namin lahat nung nawala.”

The former University of Santo Tomas star is just happy to see the development Petro Gazz’s chemistry as they already won three in a row for a 4-1 record in the solo third seed.

“Siguro mas solid na talaga kami. Yun lang talagang tinutuloy lang namin kung ano yung napagpractice-an namin na lahat ng hirap dinadala namin talaga sa game,” Meneses said.

With four games left in the eliminations, Meneses stressed she will give her all to give Petro Gazz the first professional championship trophy.

“Kada game na hangga't kaya namin lalaban talaga kami kasi gusto namin umabot ng championship,” she said.

