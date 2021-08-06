Ria Meneses, Angels ready for tough grind ahead in PVL

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Ria Meneses and the Petro Gazz Angels didn’t want to go home yet and made sure they secured a semifinals ticket in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Meneses said the Angels took their match against Sta. Lucia as a win-or-go home contest, notwithstanding they still have one elimination round assignment left in Choco Mucho which they face on Friday.

The mindset worked wonders as Meneses and Myla Pablo sent the back-against-the-wall Lady Realtors packing, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Not ready for vacation

“Pagpunta pa lang dito lahat kami gusto talaga manalo, lahat kami hindi papayag na umuwi. So talagang bawat point sine-celebrate namin kasi gusto talaga naming manalo,” said the 25-year-old middle blocker, who delivered 15 markers off 10 attacks, four kill blocks, and an ace.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meneses has been the most consistent player of the Angels and leads the best middle blocker race with 1.6 kill blocks per set as of Thursday's stats.

The former University of Santo Tomas stalwart said she’s just doing her job and eager to deliver more as Petro Gazz is semifinals bound with a 6-2 record for joint third place with Cherry Tigo.

“Kahit naman sino gusto pa mag-improve ng sobra kasi katulad ngayon na sunud-sunod yung game, kailangan bawat game mag-improve pa. Kasi wala na talaga, laglagan na talaga,” she said.

The Angels will have a grueling stretch starting Sunday at the start of the daily, best-of-three semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meneses said Petro Gazz prepared for the challenging schedule ahead.

“Before pa kami pumunta dito talagang expected na namin na magiging ganyan kasi dahil sa pandemic nga nagiging ECQ, MECQ,” she said. “Kaya parang na-prepare na rin kami ng mga coaches namin na possible na maging magkakasunod yung games.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Eto na talagang labasan na kung sino yung focus na gustong manalo.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.