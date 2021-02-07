Rhea Dimaculangan latest addition to PLDT Power Hitters ahead of PVL restart

PLDT Home Fibr on Sunday announced its biggest signing ahead of the Premier Volleyball League restart, adding setter Rhea Dimaculangan to the revamped roster.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dimaculangan is the latest addition after PLDT signed Isa Molde, Marist Layug, Eli Soyud, Chin Basas, Yeye Gabarda and Nieza Viray.

The multi-awarded setter reunites with PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb after six years. They last teamed up for the Philippine women's volleyball team in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

Gorayeb said Dimaculangan is their most important signing as they prepare for the PVL Open Conference in April at Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"Si Rhea ang pinaka-experienced sobrang humble ng batang yan. Yan yung pinakaimportante sa akin, yung pagkakakuha ko kay Rhea kasi setter yan e," the PLDT coach told Spin.ph.

"Siya yung magiging cornerstone ko kasi nakaasa ako sa leadership ni Rhea kasi medyo senior siya dito sa mga player dito e."

Continue reading below ↓

"Pero dahil sa medyo kalmante lang yung batang yan nakikita ko na madaling madali siyang makakaadjust sa mga bata," he added.

It will be Dimaculangan's fifth club team in eight years. She played for Air Force from 2014 to 2015, Foton (2015-2017) and Petron (2017-2019) before transferring to Generika-Ayala last year but only played three matches in the Grand Prix after the Coronovirus outbreak scrapped the remainder of the season last April and forced her club to file a leave from the Philippine Super Liga.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gorayeb is pleased with the changes to the squad, which still has Shola Alvarez, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Vira Guillema, Kath Villegas and libero Alyssa Eroa.

However, building their team chemistry won't be a walk in a park as all the volleyball players have been limited to online individual workouts for almost a year.

"Looking forward ako na maging maganda yung performance namin this time kasi medyo maganda ganda na rin yung line up," Gorayeb said. "Aayusin ko pa kasi ang hirap niyan, katulad ng iba first time kong hahawakan, yung iba naman kilala sila pero hindi sila yung kaclose ng mga players so napakalaking adjustment kaya kailangan makapag ensayo na sana."