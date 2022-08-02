PLDT not slowing down as PVL semis heat up, insists Dimaculangan

RHEA Dimaculangan and PLDT could not be any happier winning their first-ever semifinals game in the Premier Volleyball League.

Rhea Dimaculangan on starting semis on a high

In their first playoff appearance, the High Speed Hitters sent Army-Black Mamba crashing once again to open the 2022 Invitational Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

But this does not mean the High Speed Hitters will slow down anytime soon, as they intend to continue their better showing in the mid-season conference.

"Happy, pero palagi namin nire-remind yung bawat isa na dapat hindi kami magiging complacent. Kailangan maging focused kami hanggat sa matapos namin 'tong PVL," said Dimaculangan who dished out 24 excellent sets that resulted in four High Speed Hitters scoring in double figures.

For the playmaker, this win can only bolster the new-found confidence of the High Speed Hitters who only dropped two games in the elimination round for a tied second-place with Cignal at a 4-2 slate.

"Nakakabigay siya ng kumpyansa para sa mga susunod na games, parang siya yung magiging baon namin," she said.

Despite the incredible performance of PLDT on both ends with Mika Reyes leading the offense with 16 points on 15 attacks and Fiola Ceballos manning the defense with a triple-double 10 points, 15 digs and 14 receptions, the skipper Dimaculangan said the High Speed Hitters are still a work in progress as they build their consistency.

"Minsan hindi namin napapansin na nagrerelax na kami so parang 'yun yung pinag-aaralan namin tsaka paano pa kami mas magiging buo kahit anong sitwasyon mangyari sa game," she said as PLDT had to shut down late-game rallies of the Lady Troopers in three sets.

"Hindi kami pwede mag relax at one game at a time muna."

PLDT looks to repeat over Cignal on Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

