Regine Diego not satisfied despite F2’s 2-0 start in All-Filipino

F2 Logistics is off to a fine start, sharing the PVL All-Filipino Conference lead with two others, but coach Regine Diego is far from satisfied.

While Creamline has scores two straight-set wins and Chery Tiggo has dropped one set in two match victories, F2 had a little more trouble getting to two wins.

See Chery Tiggo makes it two PVL wins in a row by fending off Army

The Cargo Movers had to play five sets against PLDT before a sweep of Akari.

"I cannot say that they did not improve, they improved naman on some areas but syempre hindi ako pwede makuntento sa ganon lang. I want more from them," Diego said after F2 Logistics contained Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Akari, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 on Saturday night at Philsports Arena.

Although they got the errors down to 18 from 36 in the first match, Diego says the way they close out matches remains a concern.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Wala namang coach ang gustong dumidikit yung kalaban diba? Lahat ng coach gusto yan [na] mas mabilis matapos yung game, mas maganda," she said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"We can't wait for them to make more points para matalo kami, we have to be more aggressive pa sa wins," she said.

Watch Now

Still, the former national girls' team coach understands the team still needs more time to adapt to each other, as she has only been handling the Cargo Movers for two months.

"And kakastart lang namin mag prepare na ako yung kasama nila so it's different and kailangan ko maging patient din sa kanila kasi I cannot expect a lot muna," she said.

"'Di naman pwede agad agad, overnight alam mo na. Overnight, magaling kaagad, diba? So we have to really learn and process everything and hopefully mabuo na agad yung team kasi lahat inconsistent talaga sa first few games," she added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kim Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili are the consistent performers in the pack. Dy scored back-to-back 17 points, while Macandili has been averaging 24.5 digs and 11.5 receptions in two games.

Newest recruit Myla Pablo, meanwhile, produced only nine markers against Akari from a 21-point debut against PLDT.

The Cargo Movers will have a four-day rest before they go head-to-head with Chery Tiggo on Thursday at Philsports Arena.