Regine Arocha joins Choco Mucho ahead of April PVL Open

REGINE Arocha has joined Choco Mucho for the 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set on April 10 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Arellano University standout confirmed to Spin.ph on Saturday that she has signed a contract with the Flying Titans.

“I can feel kasi na gusto po talaga nila akong kunin para alagaan at palakasin. And I know that I'll be in a good team sa Choco Mucho,” Arocha said.

The two-time NCAA Finals MVP is expected to spice up the offense of Choco Mucho as she teams up the troika of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon under the system of head coach Oliver Almadro.

Almadro and the Ateneo Lady Eagles trio won the UAAP title two years ago but failed to convert their success in the Flying Titans’ PVL debut, crashing at seventh place with six wins out of 16 matches in the Open Conference.

That’s why Arocha is eager to help her new team in reaching greater heights in the upcoming PVL season.

“I’m looking forward na may maiambag po ako at makatulong lalo na po sa pagtupad ng goals and dreams ng team,” she said. “I will always give my best in trainings and especially in games. I'll try hard to fulfill my responsibilities as a Choco Mucho player.”

Arocha was supposed to play her final NCAA season but the Lady Chiefs’ ‘four-peat’-bid ended with a 7-1 record after the second round of eliminations was postponed due to the Taal Volcano eruption, followed by the Coronavirus outbreak in March that scrapped the rest of Season 95.

After the season was scrapped, she decided not to avail the extended eligibility being offered by the NCAA and signed with Sta. Lucia but her contract expired last December without playing a single game as volleyball leagues have yet to return.

As she enters a new chapter of her volleyball career, Arocha is hoping to finally return to action and rise from a year of inactivity.

“I’m hoping with a lot of things lalo na nga po yung makalaro as a pro player dahil I know na hindi na ito basta basta,” she said. “So first kailangan ko po talaga muna ng training and base sa mga plans ng team I know na may magandang patutunguhan po talaga and sobrang makakatulong po para magimprove individually especially as a team.”