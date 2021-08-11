Recharged Creamline, streaking Chery Tiggo begin title showdown

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez is counting on Jia Morado to bring the best out of Creamline’s offense as they begin battle against Chery Tiggo for the title in the PVL Open Conference.

The opener of the best-of-three series is set on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“It won’t happen without Jia also and without the trust of coach Tai and all our teammates,” said Valdez.

Creamline swept Petro Gazz in the semifinals and will make its fifth straight finals appearance.

“We’re just really happy that it’s been working and hopefully madami pa sa darating na games kasi ito yung pinaka mahabang week sa volleyball careers naming lahat.”

Morado deflected the credit.

“Grabe talaga yung firepower nilang tatlo pag nagsama and when everyone’s in sync including yung middles naming,” said Morado, referring to Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

“Mahirap lang talaga para sa kalaban.”

“Every spiker in this team maaasahan ko talaga,” she added.

Chery Tiggo

Chery Tiggo is in the PVL final in its first stint in the league.

Led by Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the Crossovers ended up with the No. 2 seeding in the semifinals but needed three matches to dispose of third seed Choco Mucho.

They enter the final only 24 hours after completing the come-from-behind win in the best-of-three semis series.

