Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Aug 11
    PVL

    Recharged Creamline, streaking Chery Tiggo begin title showdown

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago

    BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez is counting on Jia Morado to bring the best out of Creamline’s offense as they begin battle against Chery Tiggo for the title in the PVL Open Conference.

    The opener of the best-of-three series is set on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

    “It won’t happen without Jia also and without the trust of coach Tai and all our teammates,” said Valdez.

    Creamline swept Petro Gazz in the semifinals and will make its fifth straight finals appearance.

    “We’re just really happy that it’s been working and hopefully madami pa sa darating na games kasi ito yung pinaka mahabang week sa volleyball careers naming lahat.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Morado deflected the credit.

      “Grabe talaga yung firepower nilang tatlo pag nagsama and when everyone’s in sync including yung middles naming,” said Morado, referring to Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

      “Mahirap lang talaga para sa kalaban.”

      “Every spiker in this team maaasahan ko talaga,” she added.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Dindin Santiago, Jaja Santiago, Jasmine Nabor Chery Tiggo

      Chery Tiggo is in the PVL final in its first stint in the league.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Led by Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the Crossovers ended up with the No. 2 seeding in the semifinals but needed three matches to dispose of third seed Choco Mucho.

      They enter the final only 24 hours after completing the come-from-behind win in the best-of-three semis series.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again