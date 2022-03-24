PVL welcomes back fans as games move to San Juan Arena

VOLLEYBALL fans will be back in the stands in time for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Monday.

Sports Vision head Ricky Palou announced the long-awaited opening of the league's doors when the games shift to the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

"They're allowing everybody to come in so kami rin," he said on Thursday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Fans need only to present their vaccination cards to be granted entry. Tickets are priced at P500 for patron seats, P300 for lower box, and P100 for general admission.

Palou said that the PVL is anticipating a deluge of fans after a wait of two long years since the short 2021 season was played behind closed doors.

Big crowd anticipated

"We're hoping that people would come. I think the players will enjoy it more if there are fans screaming and shouting," he said, anticipating a packed crowd at The Arena starting on Monday.

Continue reading below ↓

Pool A top seed Cignal will face BaliPure at 3 p.m., followed by the Finals rematch between Creamline and Chery Tiggo in the other quarterfinal pairing at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, there is still no schedule for the quarterfinal tussles between Choco Mucho-PLDT and PetroGazz-F2 Logistics.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I'm really happy because I miss the crowd screaming and shouting and cheering," Palou said. "I'm sure they'll enjoy it as much as we're enjoying it."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.