BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — The Premier Volleyball League is compressing its schedule, looking to finish he Open Conference next week due to a spike of Covid-19 cases in Ilocos Norte.

Originally set to conclude on Aug. 20, the tournament is now set to complete its elimination matches by weekend. The league plans to hold semifinals and finals matches right away, with no rest days in between.

Starting on Thursday three matches will be played daily to complete the elimination round by Saturday.

Even if both semis series end in sweeps, the championship series will start right away on Tuesday including the bronze medal match.

The PVL said Ilocos Gov. Matthew Manotoc asked for the PVL finish the tournament as soon as possible as the province has been placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine except for Bacarra, where games are held at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

“Gov. Manotoc was being asked why the PVL in Bacarra was not under MECQ while the whole of Ilocos Norte is declared. So he requested Ricky if we can finish right away so wala ng problem,” said Liao after their meeting with the teams on Wednesday afternoon.

Choco Mucho (6-0) and Creamline (6-1) clash for the first semis berth on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz are tied for third seed at 5-2, while Sta. Lucia (5-3) and Black Mamba-Army (2-4) are still in contention.

Chery Tiggo battles Black Mamba-Army on Wednesday at 3 pm, while Petro Gazz and Sta. Lucia collide on Thursday.

Choco Mucho will play back-to-back matches before the semifinals, facing Petro Gazz on Friday and Chery Tiggo on Saturday.

us cases rise in Ilocos Norte

